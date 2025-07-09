In 1851 William Binney, Erin’s great, great, grandfather, was aged four and living above his father’s Bakery at 1 Church Street North. Also at home were his mother, four brothers and three sisters. On January 1, 1862, William and his father signed an indenture which started a three years and five months apprenticeship, during which William would learn the art of an Iron and Brass Founder from Zacharias Williams. His pay was 5s 6d in year one, rising to 8s 6d in the last few months. However, William agreed ‘not to commit fornication nor contract matrimony’ and ‘not to play at cards or dice tables nor haunt taverns or playhouses’ during those years. At the end of the apprenticeship, on June 1, 1865, Zacharias added an addendum to the indenture ‘I hereby certify that William Binney, the party named on the other side of this indenture has duly fulfilled his contract and I am pleased to state he is an honest, steady and an industrious workman’.