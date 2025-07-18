ON Saturday, July 12, we held our 120th Liskeard and District Agricultural Show at Merrymeet.
I would like to thank everyone involved with organising this annual event. We have an amazing group of volunteers who work extremely hard to ensure everything is in place and all goes well on the day, your help is very much appreciated.
Thank you to all who attended and supported the show. Once again we were lucky with the weather.
Colin Dymond
Chairman of Liskeard and District Agricultural Association
