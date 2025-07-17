CALSTOCK Arts will be welcoming back the virtuosa violinist Philippa Mo on Sunday, November 30.
Between January and November, Philippa is playing a series of concerts ‘Suite Fantasia Caprice’ in which the music of Johann Sebastian Bach will be highlighted, tracing his progression as a composer from his earliest compositions written for solo violin to his later works.
Philippa studied at the Royal Academy of Music, London and at the Central Conservatory of Music in Beijing.
She performs extensively as a chamber musician and has given performances and live broadcasts worldwide, including her acclaimed debut at the Wigmore Hall (London), recitals at the Henry Moore Institute (Leeds), the Centre for Contemporary Art (Glasgow), the Deutsches Museum (Munich), and further afield at the Ankara International Music Festival, the Lincoln Center (New York) and Ulaan Bataar (Mongolia).
Philippa has also been invited to play in Cornwall at the Barbara Hepworth Museum and The Tate St Ives. Philippa has established an ongoing relationship with the Tate St Ives and recorded a solo work written for her by Leo Geyer on the anniversary of Barbara Hepworth to be used as a sound installation at the Tate.
She also premiered a new solo work by composer Jim Aitchison alongside his monumental solo work Shibboleth at CAST, Helston and at the Porthmeor studios, St Ives.
As a champion of contemporary music, Philippa has worked closely with many leading British composers including Gabriel Prokoviev, David Matthews, John McCabe, Cecilia McDowell and Jim Aitchison and has given premieres of their solo and violin duo works.
Philippa was appointed senior lecture in violin at Leeds Conservatoire and was awarded Associate of the Royal Academy of Music (ARAM) in 2015. In 2020, she won the Future Classic Women Awards held by the Women’s Radio Station.
To book tickets, visit: calstockarts.org/event/30-november-2025-philippa-mo-3-30/
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.