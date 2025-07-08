PREPARE to be spellbound by the ethereal harmonies and evocative storytelling of Suthering, the acclaimed folk duo of Julu Irvine and Heg Brignall.
Renowned for their vocal chemistry and innovative approach to traditional and contemporary folk music, Suthering will be at St Austell Arts Theatre on Friday, October 17 at 8pm.
Fresh from the success of their acclaimed albums, including their bold 2024 release Leave A Light On, produced by BBC Radio 2 Folk Award Winner Sean Lakeman, Suthering continues to break boundaries in the folk genre.
Their music resonates with themes of hope, nature, and social conscience, brought to life through their intricate harmonies, cascading piano, and delicate guitar work.
To book tickets, visit: uk.patronbase.com/_CornishRivieraBoxOffice/Productions
