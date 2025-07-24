Cheryl Marriott, director of nature and people at Cornwall Wildlife Trust and long-time beaver advocate, said: “While we don’t condone the way beavers arrived at Helman Tor in 2024, it’s hard not to celebrate the birth of kits. The beavers are already transforming the landscape in remarkable ways, and this is just the beginning. To build a healthy, genetically diverse population in Cornwall, we need more beavers in more places. That’s why our approach of managed, licensed releases is more important than ever.”