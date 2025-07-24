The kits are the offspring of beavers that appeared at Helman Tor in what was dubbed a “beaver bombing” – an illegal release which took place in early 2024. The news of these wild arrivals comes after recent announcements of beaver kits born within the enclosures at Heligan.
Laura Snell, conservation officer at Cornwall Wildlife Trust, first suspected the presence of kits after picking up noises on camera trap footage. “At first we weren’t certain,” she said. “But recent footage clearly shows a small kit appearing in the corner of the frame. It’s a significant moment - a sign that the habitat the beavers have created is healthy and thriving enough to support the next generation.”
Beavers are known as ecosystem engineers, transforming their surroundings by building dams and creating wetlands. These wet habitats hold water in dry periods, slow floodwaters during storms, and provide space for a wealth of other wildlife to thrive – making beavers a vital ally in the face of climate change and adaptation.
Cheryl Marriott, director of nature and people at Cornwall Wildlife Trust and long-time beaver advocate, said: “While we don’t condone the way beavers arrived at Helman Tor in 2024, it’s hard not to celebrate the birth of kits. The beavers are already transforming the landscape in remarkable ways, and this is just the beginning. To build a healthy, genetically diverse population in Cornwall, we need more beavers in more places. That’s why our approach of managed, licensed releases is more important than ever.”
The Trust continues to monitor the beavers at Helman Tor as part of its Wild Beaver Project, working towards the responsible return of this remarkable species to Cornwall.
