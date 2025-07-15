Looking for amazing days out that won't empty your wallet this summer? Cardinham Woods has got you covered! The forest is bursting with affordable adventures for the whole family throughout the school holidays.
From magical woodland trails to thrilling outdoor activities, the nation’s beautiful forests offer endless possibilities for creating special memories – many completely free of charge!
Here's a snapshot of what’s happening at Cardinham Woods this summer.
Stick Man family adventure trails
Cost: £4 per activity pack
Enjoy a magical woodland adventure with Stick Man as you help him find his way back to the family tree! Get creative, learn about forest wildlife, and discover the wonders of woodland birds and their nests. Get the most from the trail with an activity pack from the Ranger’s Hut (open Sunday – Thursday 9.30am to 3.00pm during school holidays) for just £4, with extra activities and a special passport to collect stamps during your forest adventure.
Wallace and Gromit walks
Cost: £5 per activity pack
Bond with your pooch by taking on dog-tastic challenges together, solve crossword clues, and track down Feathers McGraw – with everyone’s favourite dog and owner duo for company. A dog walk at Cardinham Woods has never been so much fun! Get the most from the trail and grab your chance to win a dog-friendly holiday with an activity pack from the Ranger’s Hut (open Sunday – Thursday 9.30am to 3.00pm during school holidays) for just £5.
Go on a family bike ride
Cost: free
Learn about amazing forests together
Cost: £5 per bag hire
Get up close to the wonderful wildlife and towering trees of the forest with easy-to-follow activities in the Forest Activity Bag. Spot incredible wildlife, uncover hidden forest gems, and put your knowledge to the test with an exciting forest quiz. Forest Activity bag is packed with up to 4 hours of fun at your own pace and every child goes home with a goody bag!
Find a walking trail
Cost: free
Choose an easy going stroll along a babbling stream, or head deeper into the forest for a more challenging hiking adventure. For little legs, the pushchair-friendly Lady Vale Walk is home to our Gruffalo sculptures and also suitable for balance bikes. History lovers will adore our Wheal Glyn Walk, which takes you steeply uphill to the ruins of Cardinham’s ‘bubble mine’. The whole family can join your summer walks with our all-terrain mobility scooter hire.
Go on a wildlife spotting adventure
Cost: FREE
Turn your family walk into an exciting wildlife hunt! The forest is home to amazing creatures from tiny mini-beasts to majestic roe deer. Download Forestry England's free wildlife spotter sheet to help children track and record their discoveries. Bring nature to life and create lasting memories for the whole family.
