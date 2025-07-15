Enjoy a magical woodland adventure with Stick Man as you help him find his way back to the family tree! Get creative, learn about forest wildlife, and discover the wonders of woodland birds and their nests. Get the most from the trail with an activity pack from the Ranger’s Hut (open Sunday – Thursday 9.30am to 3.00pm during school holidays) for just £4, with extra activities and a special passport to collect stamps during your forest adventure.