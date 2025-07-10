A WOODLAND trail near Bodmin popular with walkers and cyclists has unveiled its latest installation - a bike repair stand.
It means that visitors to Cardinham Woods can now take a ‘pit stop’ to fix their bicycle if something goes wrong, as well as providing all the tools that is needed to undertake basic maintenance of their two-wheeled vehicle.
The new bike repair stand and pump can be found near to the ranger’s hut, next to the dog wash where it will provide all that is needed for mid-ride adjustments or quick fixes for bicycles as well as being able to pump up prams and wheelchairs in addition to being able to offer the necessary tools for basic repairs.
While the amenity is self-service, Forestry England says that its staff at Cardinham Woods are available to help if people require their assistance.
The new bicycle repair stand is available at all times for visitors to Cardinham Woods to use.
A spokesperson for Forestry England, which is responsible for the management of Cardinham Woods, said: “We’ve just installed a brand-new bike repair stand and pump to help keep you riding smoothly on the trails. If you need to fix a flat, adjust your gears, or just top up your tyres, it's got you covered.
“It includes all tools needed for basic repairs and an integrated pump with pressure gauge.
“It is free to use whenever you need it and is perfect for mid-ride adjustments or quick fixes before you hit the trail. You can also pump up prams and wheelchairs too.
“Find it near the rangers hut, next to the dog wash. Don't forget, if you need any advice or assistance, we'll still be around to help as well. We hope you all find it useful.”
