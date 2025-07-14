VISITORS to a tourist attraction in Cornwall this summer will be able to walk in the footsteps of the Victorian plant-hunters.
Jungle Giants Safari, which runs until September 2, will see budding adventurers set out on a journey around the world without ever leaving the Lost Gardens of Heligan, near Mevagissey.
A Heligan spokesperson said: “After collecting a souvenir ‘passport’ on arrival, visitors will embark on an expedition to Heligan’s verdant and otherworldly jungle area.
“Here, they will navigate between special plants gathered from around the world and look out for wild creatures through the undergrowth. They will learn fascinating facts about each plant and the environment from which it originates as well as the positive and negative effects of the plant-hunting boom.
“Signature Heligan plants on the adventure trail include the Chusan palm (Trachycarpus fortunei), monkey puzzle tree (Araucaria araucana) and gunnera (Gunnera x cryptica).
“Echoing the actions of the plant hunters, visitors can collect a ‘seed’ (or coloured bead) from selected plants on their expedition map and create a bracelet from them once they have finished their hunt.
“The Heligan play meadow – Cornwall’s largest outdoor playground and home to the only jumping pillow in South West England – is the final stop on the plant-hunting expedition.
“Here, triumphant explorers can climb, slide and bounce their way around nearly 15,000 square metres of adventure and activities, something their Victorian predecessors did not have the opportunity to do.
“They can also create an expedition shelter as den-building activities return to Heligan. Visitors can make use of a variety of provided materials, working together to create stupendous shelters and bizarre bothies.
“The UK’s botanical landscape has been shaped by plants that originate from overseas, with 75 per cent of garden plants not native to the country, according to the National Trust. The Lost Gardens of Heligan is one of many UK historic gardens which has been defined by a Victorian fervour for exotic plants.
“While plant-hunting brought many much-loved garden plants to the UK and most practitioners were passionate and adventurous botanists, it was also often done without permission, for commercial exploitation and to support imperial expansion.”
Heligan managing director Laura Smit-Chesterfield said: “We are delighted to be bringing the Jungle Giants Safari back to Heligan this summer, with the added excitement of becoming a plant hunter and building a den – a perennial Heligan favourite and something the whole family can team up to do.
“The results of Victorian plant hunting expeditions surround us at the Lost Gardens of Heligan and we can’t wait to share the incredible stories of these brave botanists with our visitors and give them the chance to step into their well-worn boots.
“The gardens and estate are flushed with colour and everything is buzzing with life. Come and see our 10 acres of wildflower meadows for a vibrant summer feast for the senses!”
Relaxed Jungle Giants Safari sessions are available on July 28 and August 11, 18 and 26 between 9am and 10.30am.
