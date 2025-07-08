The competition coincides with the tenth anniversary of Great British Pea Week, an annual celebration of the UK’s dedicated frozen pea industry. Every year, more than two-billion portions - which is measured at 80 grams - of peas are grown across the country during a fast-paced eight-week harvest, going from field to frozen in under two and a half hours and helping keep the UK 90 per cent self-sufficient in pea production. The occasion also encourages households to make peas the star of any dish – whether added into a risotto, mashed onto toast, or blitzed into a soup.