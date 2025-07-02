At the age of 12 when Norman was still at school, his father had become a Market Gardener, and his 18-year-old brother was a Fish Hawker. After leaving school Norman also earned a living as a Fish Hawker and did so for the rest of his life. However, there was a break during WWI when Norman served as an Ordinary Seaman on the ship ‘Vivid I’ from October 3, 1916 to February 11, 1919. His description was height 5ft 7in, chest 36 in, hair brown, eyes grey and complexion fresh. His character was very good, and his ability was satisfactory.