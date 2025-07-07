Callington
Chyvarhas Residential and Nursing Home
Residents at Chyvarhas Residential and Nursing Home in Callington were whisked away into a world of wonder when the Rainbow Circus CIC rolled into town, bringing with them a whirlwind of colour, laughter and spellbinding entertainment.
The care home, run by Sanctuary Care, was transformed into a big top for the day as performers delivered an energetic show packed with juggling, plate spinning, card tricks, and plenty of surprises.
However, the true showstopper was aerial artist Rosie Rainbow, whose breathtaking stunts drew gasps and applause from both residents and staff.
Following the main performance, the joy continued as the circus team encouraged residents to get involved. Armed with colourful silk scarves and spinning plates, residents gave juggling a try, with laughter echoing through the home as they embraced the fun and challenged themselves with new skills.
One of the most unforgettable moments came when a young performer on stilts made their way through the home’s hallways, drawing wide smiles and delighted reactions from the audience.
This was Rainbow Circus CIC’s first time performing in a care home, and they worked closely with staff to tailor the experience, ensuring it was inclusive, accessible and thoroughly enjoyable for all.
Linkinhorne
St Melor’s Church
Morning prayer will be held weekly on Mondays at 10am.
Sunday, July 13 - Holy Communion at 11am.
St Paul’s Church
Informal Worship at St Paul’s, Upton Cross at 10am.
Women’s Institute
“Bystanders can be Life Savers “was launched as a WI campaign for 2025/26 with the intention of increasing vital CPR and defibrillator skills across the UK, writes Kim Sudell (president).
With this in mind members were delighted to welcome Dr Jane Gilbert to the June meeting, ably assisted by her demonstration soft toy “Chocolate Moose.”
Her talk was divided into three parts: 1, Recognition of symptoms; 2, how to give CPR ( all those present practised chest compressions on a “pillow patient” for four minutes to the song “Staying Alive); 3, How to use a defibrillator.
Dr Gilbert also addressed the fact that symptoms of cardiac arrest in women are different than to men, often not recognised as such and, as a result, life saving CPR not given.
Survival after a cardiac arrest is 70 per cent more likely if a defibrillator is used — and thanks to Dr Gilbert everyone felt much more confident about using one should the need arise.
Competition winners were: Kim Sudell (Flower), Twig Stickman (Marion Turner), Raffle (Muriel Brown).
The next meeting will take place on July 9 at 7.30pm and any information about this WI contact Kim on [email protected]
Rilla Mill Village Hall
The annual carnival and summer fayre organised by the Rilla Mill Village Hall members will take place on Saturday, July 12, starting in the Rillaton field with the judging of the carnival entries at 2.30pm followed by the procession through Rilla Mill Village at 3pm to Parson’s Meadow by the river.
During the afternoon there will a chance to sponsor a duck for the Race on the River Lynher, Model Raft competition, BBQ and light refreshments, various stalls, skittles, panto horse and hobby horse racing, face painting, and games. Fun for all the family.
Parish council
The next meeting will take place in Rilla Mill Village Hall at 7.30pm.
Parish hall
A coffee morning will take place in the Parish Hall at Upton Cross on Tuesday 15th July from 10.30am to noon.
St Pinnock
Connon Methodist Church
The Sunday, July 13, service will be with Norman Rowe at 10am.
Dobwalls
United Church
Thursday, July 10 — 2pm, Knit & Natter.
Sunday, July 13 — 9.30am, morning service.
Saturday, July 19 — Cream tea, cancelled.
Date for your diary, Saturday, July 26 — 7pm, concert by Burraton Male Voice Choir.
Lanreath
Football club
The Lanreath Football Club 150 draw June 2025: 1st prize, Lila Facey £30; 2nd prize, Chris Lewis £20; 3rd prize, Paul Guinan £10.
St Ive
Parish Church
Thank you to all who came and enjoyed a lovely evening on Saturday, June 28. When the Burraton Boys gave a very good evening of music, with a varied selection.
Unity Methodist, held at St Ive Village Hall, the next service will be on Sunday, July 13, starting at 10.30am. Led by
Marguerite Smith. Tea and biscuit to follow.
All are welcome.
Millbrook
Active in the Woods
We are beyond thrilled to announce a truly special collaboration that brings together heart, community, and nature in the most meaningful way.
Active in the Woods - a free, inclusive programme designed especially for Autistic children - brought to life through the heartfelt partnership between Beat4Autism, Rooted Futures, and the awe-inspiring Pigshill and Clarrick Woods.
Nestled in more than 66 acres (and growing) of carefully stewarded Cornish woodland, Pigshill and Clarrick Woods is more than a woodland - it is a living, breathing example of what happens when community, care, and nature intertwine. It is a testament to community spirit, hands-on dedication and environmental excellence, and empowers communities to preserve biodiversity and protect their green spaces for generations to come.
Their approach is rooted - literally - in sustainability and education. At the heart of this effort is natural woodland management - coppicing, coppice-led crafts, and habitat restoration - through which volunteers learn timeless skills. The woodland itself becomes the workshop: trees become benches, bridges, stairways, and signposts, all crafted from locally sourced, responsibly harvested timber. Not only do the volunteers learn to care for the woodland, they begin to understand and become a part of it.
The woods themselves are a marvel - nurtured lovingly by the dedicated custodians behind Pigshill and Clarrick Woods, a community interest company whose passion for conservation and connection is nothing short of inspiring. Their tireless work has preserved the natural magic of these ancient woodlands, creating a sanctuary of peace, discovery, and belonging.
This year, their dedication was formally recognised when they were awarded Best Community Woodland at the Royal Cornwall Show - a richly deserved accolade. But the real story lies in their everyday actions: from donating a portion of sustainably harvested firewood to local families in need each winter, to their innovative work with iSightCornwall, providing guided sensory woodland experiences for blind and visually impaired visitors, truly opening the woods to all.
Rooted Futures is a charity working hand-in-hand with the woodland team to play a vital role in connecting people to nature and themselves, offering opportunities for growth, learning, and deep connection in safe, nurturing and natural environments. Their advocacy for those with limited access to nature is second to none, it's through these tireless efforts and incredible grants, such as their recent grant from Sport England, that we can work together to offer such opportunities for activity and inclusion to those often marginalised from them.
The accolades of these incredible groups aren’t just plaques on walls - they live in every tree planted, every accessible path carved, every community member welcomed. The woods are more than a place - they’re a feeling, a healing space that reflects the care of those who protect it.
Active in the Woods isn’t just about being in nature - it’s about being active in ways that feel joyful, liberating, and meaningful: gentle movement trails through woodland glades to build balance, stamina, and confidence; exploration, encouraging curiosity, focus, and gentle navigation; hands-on woodland crafts that blend creativity, coordination, and calm; and free-form sensory movement - climbing, jumping, skipping, wandering - allowing each child to move at their own pace.
No judgement, no pressure - just movement, freedom, fresh air, and meaningful engagement with nature. It’s a place where children can simply exist - among trees, birdsong, and people who understand.
This isn’t just a programme. It’s an experience - designed with care, respect, and understanding. Sessions will be grounded in nature, movement, and sensory freedom, giving each young person the space, autonomy and safety to thrive without judgement.
All this unfolds in the most magical setting. We recently visited on a breezy, sun-dappled afternoon, and felt deeply honoured to walk those winding paths of ancient trees and pause for a second in the historic beauty of such giants. We can’t wait to bring our Autistic guests back across all four seasons: to feel spring’s awakening, summer's warmth, autumn’s golden majesty, and winter’s crisp hush - and share the wonder of exploration, discovery, and belonging with them.
For Beat4Autism, it is a profound privilege to partner with Rooted Futures and the guardians of Pigshill & Clarrick Woods, to walk alongside such visionary and compassionate partners and support families in a place of beauty, acceptance, and growth - this is the work we’re most proud of.
Active in the Woods is not about changing children. It’s about letting them be, in a space that sees them fully and celebrates them for who they are.
St Cleer
Cleerway Community Church
Cleerway Community Church is meeting on Sunday morning at The Memorial Hall, Well Lane, St Cleer, PL14 5EA at 9.45am for breakfast. The morning service starts at 10.30am. All are welcome, irrespective of belief or church background.
For more information visit www.cleerway.org.uk
