Rooted Futures is a charity working hand-in-hand with the woodland team to play a vital role in connecting people to nature and themselves, offering opportunities for growth, learning, and deep connection in safe, nurturing and natural environments. Their advocacy for those with limited access to nature is second to none, it's through these tireless efforts and incredible grants, such as their recent grant from Sport England, that we can work together to offer such opportunities for activity and inclusion to those often marginalised from them.