NEW recycling bins have been installed in Callington with cheerful designs courtesy of the First Callington Scouts.
The bins with friendly faces and speech bubble designs have taken pride of place in St Mary’s Square and the recreation gardens, and are a response to the community asking for more bins for recycling.
A spokesperson for Callington Town Council said: “We’re especially thankful to 1st Callington Scouts for designing the speech bubbles, which we think makes the bins both eye-catching and community-led.
“It was felt that these fun, engaging features would encourage more people, particularly children, to recycle and use the bins properly. A big thank-you to them for their creativity and contribution.”
The competition, set by the chair of outside services Cllr Karen Gold, invited the scouts to design fun and eye-catching artwork to encourage the public to recycle.
Group lead volunteer Alison from the 1st Callington Scout group said: “We’re incredibly proud of our scouts for stepping up and getting creative in a recent competition to design stickers for the town’s new recycling bins.
“With the town council’s recent purchase of two green ‘smiley’ bins, it was the perfect opportunity for our scouts to get involved in a meaningful community project.
“We jumped at the offer, and the Scouts didn’t disappoint. Their designs were thoughtful, colourful and full of positive messages a true reflection of their commitment to the environment and pride in their town.
“Well done to everyone who took part especially our three winners Alfred Fenwick-Taylor, Ruby Wheeler and Tilly Hare. Your work will now be seen by the whole community and will help make recycling a little more cheerful for everyone.”
The town council will be emptying the bins and collecting the waste as part of the council’s Biffa Recycling Dry Mixed Waste contract.
