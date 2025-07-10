THE Saltash Model Club has donated £1,100 to the Sue Hooper Charitable Foundation, marking the result of a year of dedicated fundraising.
Club chairman David Parsons presented the cheque to Sue Hooper at Ashtorre Rock, the club's waterside base.
The club, formed in 2018 and now with 30 members, builds everything from military models, sci-fi creations, cars and model railways, welcoming all ages and skill levels.
Their fundraising honours the support Sue Hooper has provided and recognises the Foundation’s 25-year mission to aid young people through music, drama and the arts.
The club meets on the last Wednesday of each month (7.30pm) and invites new members to join. More information available via their website and Facebook page.
