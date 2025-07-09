THE Saltash Repair Cafe is back this Saturday (July 12) at St Nicholas & St Faith Church Hall – and it’s your chance to give broken bits and bobs a brand new lease of life.
Between 10am and 1pm, you can bring along your worn-out clothes, dodgy electrics, rickety furniture, or anything else that’s not quite working and a team of skilled volunteer fixers will do their best to mend them, all for a voluntary donation.
There’s even a PAT testing service to check your electrical items are safe to use.
