SALTASH Community Fire Station has been left counting the cost after mindless vandals hurled a rock at the station’s front door, causing significant damage in what firefighters are calling a “disgraceful act” of senseless vandalism.
The incident took place on Saturday, July 5, sometime between 5.20pm and 7.20pm, at the station on Callington Road.
Crews have condemned the attack as not only costly and disruptive, but also completely “reckless”, especially given the fire station's vital role in keeping the community safe.
In a statement, a spokesperson for Saltash Fire Station said: “This was a mindless and reckless act. We are here to serve and protect the people of Saltash, and it’s both upsetting and infuriating to be targeted in this way. This damage takes time and resources away from our core work – keeping the public safe. We urge anyone who saw anything suspicious to come forward.”
An investigation has been launched, and Devon & Cornwall Police are appealing for information from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or seen anything unusual in the area at the time.
Local residents and businesses are also being asked to check any CCTV or doorbell footage from the time of the attack.
Anyone with information is urged to contact police on 101, quoting crime reference number 5025 0172 388, or report anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
This deliberate act of vandalism has shocked many in the Saltash community. In posts on the Saltash Community Fire Station Facebook page, numerous people have vented their anger and displeasure.
“This criminal activity is getting beyond ridiculous. There needs to be serious action enforced within Saltash so the message gets across to all age groups,” wrote one resident.
Another wrote: “Seriously what the hell is wrong with people? Absolutely no need whatsoever. I hope they are caught.”
