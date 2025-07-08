Puteri Zaidah Joll, known locally as Edah, has been named among 27 exceptional individuals across the UK to receive a British Citizen Award (BCA), recognising her remarkable services to the community.
She will be awarded the BCA Medal of Honour for Services to Community (BCAc) during a ceremony on Thursday, July 24, and will be entitled to use the post-nominals BCAc in recognition of her achievements.
For more than two decades, Edah has run the Old School Community Centre in Stoke Climsland. With a team of over 100 volunteers, she has worked tirelessly to bring people together, young and old, using food and friendship as the heart of her work, this despite having no formal culinary training.
Originally from Malaysia, Edah moved to the UK in her twenties and has since devoted herself to supporting her adopted village. In 2023, even after being diagnosed with bowel cancer, she continued to cook for residents and raise funds to keep the centre running.
During the Covid-19 pandemic, Edah went above and beyond to ensure the elderly and vulnerable remained connected and fed, delivering takeaway meals from the centre’s car park and setting up gazebos so people could safely meet outdoors.
Stephanie Wood from BCA Partner One Stop commented: “This year’s medallists exemplify the incredible support within our communities, especially during challenging times. We’re honoured to partner with the BCA and play a part in recognising these exceptional individuals."
The award ceremony will be hosted by TV presenter Matt Allwright and attended by BCA Patrons including Dame Mary Perkins, founder of Specsavers, and The Rt Hon Lord Dholakia. Recipients will also be treated to a celebratory Open Top Bus Lap of Honour through London.
