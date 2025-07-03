A NON-profit organisation has announced that it will be doing more to support families with children facing the terminal illness of a parent or caregiver — expanding its regular drop-in sessions to St Austell and Launceston.
Gunners Kids CIC, a Cornish non-profit, provides support for families in Cornwall with children when a parent or caregiver is facing a terminal illness. The charity’s goal is to help families make the most of the time they have left together and to provide them with the necessary tools and support during this difficult period.
The organisation has now revealed that it has expanded its services to include regular drop-in sessions in St Austell, Launceston, and St Ives.
These new sessions aim to provide a safe space for families in need of support, as well as offer professionals the opportunity to learn more about the organisation's work. Gunners Kids CIC already runs a variety of services, including activity days and tailored workshops. In June, the group hosted a jewellery workshop for families, and on July 20, they will welcome families to an activity day at Wheal Martyn.
The charity hopes to enable families to create lasting memories with their loved ones by offering activities, workshops, information, and peer support in a safe, understanding, and welcoming environment.
In addition to events, Gunners Kids CIC provides tailored support boxes to children, designed to help them navigate anticipatory grief and better understand the challenges of having a seriously ill loved one.
The drop-in sessions are part of the organisation’s new outreach programme, offering families a chance to talk to trained volunteers in a supportive, confidential setting. As the volunteer team grows, the organisation hopes to expand this service into more areas.
The current schedule for drop-in sessions will see the charity in Launceston on the second Wednesday of each month at The Health Hub between 10am and 12pm.
On the third Tuesday of each month, they will be in St Ives at the Edward Hain Centre from 2pm to 4pm.
And on the third Friday of each month, they will be visiting the St Austell Library, between 10am and 12pm.
Tamsin Chapman-Gunner, co-founder and director of the organisation, said:“It’s fantastic to be able to offer this service to families, and we hope to bring it to even more communities soon. We are currently overwhelmed by the number of families needing support, and we hope our services help them navigate what is such a difficult time in their lives.”
Gunners Kids CIC is dedicated to supporting families in Cornwall during difficult times, providing them with the tools and guidance they need to make the most of their time together. The organisation’s mission is to offer workshops, activities, information, and peer support in a safe, welcoming environment, ensuring families can build meaningful and lasting memories.
Those looking for more information about the sessions, or how to volunteer for the charity are asked to contact, [email protected] or visit gunnerskids.org. Donations can also be made via: www.givengain.com/cause/gunners-kids-cic
