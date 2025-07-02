Staff at RAF St Mawgan’s hedgehog conservation project are celebrating after the success of saving a tiny hedgehog named Spitfire.
RAF St Mawgan’s hedgehog conservation project continues to thrive, with a growing population of hedgehogs benefiting from the station’s dedicated care. As numbers rise, so too does the need for swift intervention.
Back in January Prickles and Paws Hedgehog Sanctuary celebrated reaching the milestone of releasing 100 hedgehogs back into the wild at the airbase.
The facility became an official release site for the hedgehog rescue and rehabilitation centre over four years ago and has since seen hedgehogs thrive.
On the morning of July 4, RAF St Mawgan’s hedgehog conservation project lead Sergeant Paul Smith responded to a report of a motionless baby hedgehog found out in the open. The hoglet, estimated to be under two weeks old, had strayed from her nest and was in urgent need of help.
Thanks to the quick action of Sergeant Smith and the support of Prickles and Paws Hedgehog Sanctuary, the tiny hedgehog, now affectionately named Spitfire, is safe, warm and recovering in an incubator at the Hedgehog Sanctuary.
Prickles and Paws aims to provide a service of rescue, emergency care, rehabilitation and release for native British hedgehogs in Cornwall and the Southwest.
The organisation also hopes to inspire learning and conservation through improving the knowledge and understanding of hedgehogs for the general public through educational workshops and online engagement, and continue research into wildlife care and rehabilitation to promote continued improvements in service provision and offer a knowledge base for the public and professionals.
Those who have found a hedgehog they are concerned about can call the organisation’s team via: 07926 576164.
