BODMIN Railway has announced details of its upcoming clay gala, to be held on July 26 and 27.
“Hop on passenger trains, explore heritage goods services, and enjoy a rare brake van ride.
“See clay wagons in action, from 1950s stock to the recently retired CDAs (1987–2023), plus live shunting displays all weekend.
“Don’t miss our freshly overhauled Class 08, 08444 in BR Blue – and the Beattie Well Tank on static display, honouring over 100 years of clay railway heritage.”
