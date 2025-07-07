New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 31 of Cornwall’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to 20 restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: The Old Mill Restaurant at Stonerush Lakes, Lanreath, Looe, Cornwall; rated on July 3
• Rated 5: Hanglooseadventure at Hangloose, The Eden Project, Bodelva, Par; rated on July 1
• Rated 5: Rest A While Tea Garden at 7 Coastguard Houses, Hawkers Cove, Padstow, Cornwall; rated on June 30
• Rated 5: Old Forge Cafe at The Old Forge Cafe, 6 Roche Road, Bugle, St Austell; rated on June 27
• Rated 5: Outlaw's Fish Kitchen at 1 Middle Street, Port Isaac, Cornwall; rated on June 27
• Rated 5: The Box at 18 New Road, Port Isaac, Cornwall; rated on June 27
• Rated 5: Gather at Recreation Centre, Higher Lane, Mawgan, Helston; rated on June 26
• Rated 5: Hilltop Farm Shop And Cafe at Hilltop Farm Shop, Slaughterbridge, Camelford, Cornwall; rated on June 26
• Rated 5: Sula at Boatyard Cafe, Gweek Quay Boat Yard, Gweek Quay, Gweek; rated on June 26
• Rated 5: Tara Louise at Zelda School, Bonallack Lane, Gweek, Helston; rated on June 26
• Rated 5: The Coffee Hut at 3 Coinage Ope, Coinagehall Street, Helston, Cornwall; rated on June 26
• Rated 5: Kernow Shellfish Kitchen at Unit Ac-03, The Buttermarket, Station Hill, Redruth; rated on June 25
• Rated 5: Kirks Caribbean Kitchen at Kirks, Unit Ac-04, The Buttermarket, Station Hill; rated on June 25
• Rated 5: The Courtyard Cafe at The Courtyard, Fore Street, East Looe, Looe; rated on June 25
• Rated 5: Costa Coffee at Trevenson Gateway, Gas Lane, Tolvaddon, Camborne; rated on June 17
• Rated 5: Solomon Browne Hall at Mouse Hall, Solomon Browne Hall, Duck Street, Mousehole; rated on May 7
• Rated 4: Rooted at 14 Vicarage Road, St Agnes, Cornwall; rated on June 13
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And four ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: Halfway House Inn at St Issey, Wadebridge, Cornwall; rated on July 4
• Rated 5: Old Custom House Inn/Pescadou Restaurant at St Austell Brewery Co Ltd, Old Custom House Hotel, South Quay, Padstow; rated on July 1
• Rated 5: Monkey Tree Holiday Park - Cafe And Bar at The Main Kitchen, Monkey Tree Holiday Park, Rejerrah, Newquay; rated on June 27
• Rated 5: Smugglers Den at The Smugglers Den, Cubert, Newquay, Cornwall; rated on June 19
Takeaways
Plus seven ratings for takeaways:
• Rated 5: Fryer Tuck's Fish And Chips Shop at Fryer Tucks Fish And Chips Shop, Harlyn Road, St Merryn, Padstow; rated on June 30
• Rated 5: Kennack Sands Beach Cafe at Kennack Sands, Kuggar, Ruan Minor, Helston; rated on June 30
• Rated 5: Philps Pasties at Horse And Jockey Bakery, 41 Meneage Street, Helston, Cornwall; rated on June 30
• Rated 5: Spring House at St Merryn, Padstow, Cornwall; rated on June 30
• Rated 5: The Delibox at New Road, Port Isaac, Cornwall; rated on June 27
• Rated 5: Morva Koffi at West Place, St Ives, Cornwall; rated on June 24
• Rated 4: T And C Hot Wok at Hot Wok, 224 Henver Road, Newquay, Cornwall; rated on June 13