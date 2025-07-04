A NEW stone monument has been unveiled beside a main road near St Austell.
The slate wayside marker, which is 7ft tall, celebrates a distinct aspect of Cornwall’s religious heritage.
Local historian Barry West, from St Austell, has led the standing stone project which highlights the contribution members of the Quaker movement, also known as the Religious Society of Friends, have made over the centuries.
The wayside marker, beside the A390 at Tregongeeves, carries the wording, “George Fox, Loveday Hambly and Friends”.
George Fox was the founder of the Quaker movement in the 17th century and Loveday Hambly, who lived at Tregongeeves Farm, was one of his supporters in the county.
Over time, Quakers were buried at a cemetery near the farm. However, in the 1960s some of the remains from the burial ground at Tregongeeves had to be removed when the main road was widened and improved.
Laurence Vian, as a Cornwall Highways employee, worked on the removal of the remains. Now in his 70s, he was among the group that gathered for the unveiling of the waymark, the slate for which was donated by Tawn Dangar of Gavercombe Farm in Tintagel.
Barry said: “Many thanks to everyone who made this event happen. The incredible 7ft-high wayside marker was created and installed by the team of Larcombe’s Memorials at St Blazey. Particular thanks go to Adam Baker and Alex Clements who have supported this project from its inception and have worked hard to deliver an exceptional quality outcome.”
Barry has researched the life and work of George Fox. The religious leader, who was born in 1624, was imprisoned for his beliefs at Launceston Castle in 1656. While he was locked up, Loveday Hambly and other supporters visited him. Last summer, to mark George Fox’s 400th birthday, Barry arranged the unveiling of a memorial tablet at the castle.
Referring to the new stone at Tregongeeves, Barry said: “The wayside marker is a way to remember all Quakers, past and present. Meanwhile, a perennial blush rose, donated by the Cornish Rose Company, has been planted at the site as a symbol of peace, in light of current world events.”
Barry is hoping to create a Cornish Quaker Way linking places in Cornwall associated with the Quaker movement.
Barry said: “My aspiration is that one day a Cornish Quaker Way can be established taking in places of historical interest, including those in Launceston, Marazion and Tregongeeves. The route would offer an opportunity to learn about our wonderful history and heritage.
“It would also give an opportunity to be out in the countryside, exploring and experiencing nature. The first leg could be from the waymark to Tregongeeves Farm.
“It is an idea I have shared with the Quakers in Cornwall and I hope we can work together to create something special.
“My hope is that this could lead to a Devon Quaker Way, then on to a National Quaker Way.”
