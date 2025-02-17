Historian Barry West will be giving an insightful talk at the Well Street Chapel, Tywardreath on Thursday, February 27 at 7pm.
Barry is a well-know local amateur historian who has spent decades researching Cornish facts, legends and mysteries.
Quakers have made major contributions to the history of Cornwall and Barry will be giving a great talk about two of them – George Fox and Loveday Hambly.
Barry will also be showing slides and images about Charles Dickens’ visit to Cornwall which were unavailable at previous talks.
The talk has been organised by In Search of Tywardreath (ISOT) is a community group dedicated to researching the archaeology, history, environment and topography of Tywardreath parish in Cornwall.