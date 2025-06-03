A historic gem in the heart of Liskeard, is calling for new volunteers to join its friendly team.
With its rich history, free entry, and rotating exhibitions, the arts and heritage centre Stuart House offers an inviting space for locals and visitors alike to explore.
The on-site café, run by dedicated volunteers, is a popular spot to relax with coffee and cake in a beautiful and peaceful setting, especially on sunny days.
The team is now looking for enthusiastic individuals with a little spare time to help keep the house running smoothly and continue delivering a warm welcome to all.
Anyone interested is encouraged to stop by for a chat, call (01579) 347347 or email [email protected]
