IT is often said that some things in life are predictable - namely, death, taxes and unpredictable weather for the Royal Cornwall Show - and this year is set to be no different.
After a few weeks of mostly sunshine blazing down on our Cornish lands, the weather has in recent days mostly turned to the ‘dark side’ - with clear blue skies replaced by a haze of grey interspersed with rain showers.
Where the change in weather is good news for farmer’s fields, geese and reservoir levels - the potential for a soggy show is less welcomed for those visiting Cornwall’s premier agricultural show.
The three-day Royal Cornwall Show, held this year between June 5 and June 7 is set to bring thousands of visitors to North Cornwall to take in the agricultural and trade delights the annual show has to offer.
As for the weather, early indications are that the weather is set to be a mixed for the three days, with forecasters the Kernow Weather Team suggesting that show goers would do well to pack a jacket, sunglasses, anti-histamines, suncream, wellies, and presumably, a raincoat or umbrella.
Thursday, July 5
The Met Office’s current forecasts are indicating that rain will begin play on the first day of the three day festival, with some forecasts indicating that they will clear by lunchtime and others saying it might linger all day.
As the day progresses to the afternoon, the possibility for intervals of sunshine increases substantially, breaking through cloud cover.
Temperatures are set to be a maximum of 17c and a minimum overnight of 11c with a medium risk of pollen and a high UV level.
Friday, July 6
Friday is likely to be a mixed bag of sunny spells and passing showers, with the potential for the showers to be persistent throughout the day.
Temperatures are set to be a maximum of 17c and a minimum of 11c with a medium risk of pollen and a high UV level.
Saturday, July 7
Light showers are the order of the day as it begins, although it should ease up and become sunny intervals as the day goes on. There remains the possibility of short shower bursts throughout the day but the majority of the showers are likely to be early in the morning.
Temperatures are set to be a maximum of 16c and a minimum of 11c with a medium risk of pollen and a high UV level.
