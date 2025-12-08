MULTIPLE weather warnings have been issued by the Met Office as the second named storm of the season prepares to launch itself across the South West’s skies.
Storm Bram is set to bring strong winds and a sizeable drenching of rain across this evening and into tomorrow (Tuesday, December 9).
While the majority of Cornwall is in a yellow weather warning area, which warns of a low likelihood and a medium impact, parts of South East and North Cornwall are in an area covered by an amber weather warning, which indicates an increased risk of severity.
There is also an additional yellow weather warning for wind in place.
It is predicted that south to southwesterly winds will strengthen on Monday night and remain strong and gusty into Tuesday morning, before gradually easing through Tuesday afternoon. Peak gusts of 40 to 50 mph are expected fairly widely, but gusts of 60 to 70 mph will be possible along some exposed coasts and over/to the north of high ground.
The Met Office said of the yellow weather warning for rain: “Outbreaks of rain will become persistent and heavy on Monday night into Tuesday morning. There will naturally be some variation in rainfall totals across the area, but accumulations of 20 to 40 mm are likely in quite a few places, with 60 to 80 mm over Dartmoor and high ground in Wales.
“There is a chance of up to 100 mm falling over the most exposed, prone hills. Given the saturated nature of the ground, this is likely to lead to some flooding in places and transport disruption. Rain will also be accompanied by strengthening southerly winds, which may exacerbate impacts.”
Meanwhile, of the amber weather warning for rain it added: “Heavy and persistent rain will develop over southwest England on Monday evening and continue through the remainder of the night onwards into Tuesday morning. 50 to 75 mm of rain is expected across much of the warning area, most of which will fall in around nine hours.
“A few exposed locations may see around 100 mm of rain. Rain will also be accompanied by strengthening southerly winds, which may exacerbate impacts.”
