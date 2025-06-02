DEVON and Cornwall Police are appealing for information following the disappearance of a 24-year-old man in Liskeard.
Marco Weatherhead was last seen around 1.50pm on Saturday, May 31.
Described as a white male, approximately 6ft tall with a shaved head, Marco was last seen wearing a black hoodie, blue jeans, and dark brown boots. He is also known to wear a black Nike baseball cap.
Authorities are increasingly concerned for Marco’s welfare and are urging the public to assist in locating him. However, they advise not to approach him directly.
Anyone who has seen Marco or has any information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact police immediately by calling 999 and quoting reference number 50250137335.
