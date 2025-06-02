AN elderly man is in hospital following a serious single-vehicle crash in South East Cornwall.
Emergency services were called to the Trevenna area of Menheniot at around 12:25pm on Friday (May 30), after reports a red Land Rover Discovery had left the road and collided with a hedge.
The driver, a local man in his 80s, was transported by ambulance and is currently receiving treatment. His condition has not been disclosed.
Devon and Cornwall Police are now appealing to the public for any witnesses or dash-cam footage that may help piece together the events leading up to the collision. Officers are particularly keen to hear from anyone who may have seen the vehicle in the moments before the incident.
Anyone with information is urged to contact police on 101 or via their website, quoting log 378 of 30 May.
