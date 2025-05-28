RESIDENTS in and around Saltash are set to benefit from a new night bus route as part of a wider expansion of late-night transport services across the South West.
The initiative, developed by Devon and Cornwall Police and supported by local councils, aims to reduce drink and drug-related incidents by offering a safe and affordable way home.
Starting from May 31 and running through to December 20, the new route – which is being delivered by Stagecoach in Devon, runs from Plymouth City Centre to Saltash on the hour from midnight through to 4am – will provide five stop off points at Royal Parade A6, Railway Station, Milehouse LC2, Saltash Fore Street and Wearde Road.
It then loops back to Plymouth at the same stop off points, the first bus leaving Wearde Road at 12.28am through to 4.28am
It is one of a number of new night bus routes which have been introduced – with services running every Saturday night into Sunday morning. The expansion follows a successful trial during the Christmas 2023 period and will operate in areas including Plymouth, Exeter, Newquay, Torbay, North Devon and now Saltash.
Alison Hernandez, Police and Crime Commissioner for Devon, Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly, praised the move, describing it as a “fantastic boost” for the region.
“I’m delighted my office will once again fund this fantastic service and help even more people get home safely after a night out,” she said. “I need people to use these services to show it is commercially viable to ensure it becomes a mainstay of having a night out.
“The extension of the night bus service will be a fantastic boost to our evening and night time economy, encouraging residents and visitors alike to relax and enjoy socialising without worrying about the expense of a taxi or having a designated driver.
“Night buses in Devon and Cornwall have been proven to be a great success, reducing crime and anti-social behaviour and making people feel safer.”
The initiative forms part of ongoing efforts by local authorities and police to support safer nightlife while improving transport links across the region.
Assistant Chief Constable Glen Mayhew added: “With partnership funding and support we have managed to re-launch a tested and successful initiative. The provision of improved night-time transport will ensure people, and particularly women and girls, arrive home safely having enjoyed their evening out with friends.
“We have seen this also reduces anti-social behaviour and has a positive impact across our communities.”
With Saltash now on the map, local leaders hope the town will enjoy increased night-time activity without compromising on safety.
Peter Knight, managing director of Stagecoach South West said: “We are proud to be part of an initiative that provides a safe and affordable evening travel option for customers. It is a great example of our ongoing commitment to serving the needs of residents and where required working with partners to achieve that goal.”
Tickets for the services cost a maximum of £3 for a single journey.