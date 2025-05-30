A LEADING officer at the RSPCA is calling on residents in Cornwall to help protect local wildlife by safely putting away garden football nets after use.
The warning follows newly-released data showing that Cornwall recorded one of the highest numbers of netting-related animal rescues in 2024, with 39 incidents reported to the RSPCA.
These cases involved a range of animals, including foxes entangled in football nets and gulls and pigeons caught in poorly fitted bird deterrent netting.
Across England and Wales, the RSPCA responded to 1,355 reports of animals trapped in netting, with almost half of them occurring in the warmer months of May, June and July. The charity says incidents typically surge during this period, as more people play outdoors and leave sports equipment unattended overnight.
“Cornwall is known for its love of nature and the outdoors,” said RSPCA Scientific Officer Rebecca Machin. “But our data shows that unattended football and other netting can trap, injure and even kill wildlife and pets, so it’s really important to put nets safely away when they’re not being used after the game is done.”
Nationally, foxes were the wild mammals most likely to become entangled in netting. Over 1,500 birds, from gulls to garden species like robins and swallows, were also caught. Shockingly, even domestic pets, including cats, dogs and snakes, were among those affected.
The RSPCA believes the sports-loving public hold the key to fixing the problem - both in helping avoid instances happening in the first place, and knowing what they should do if they find a trapped animal.
“If you find an uninjured animal caught in netting and it’s safe to do so, gently free it and take it to a vet for a check-up,” advised Rebecca. “By storing nets away after use, people in Cornwall can make a real difference and help prevent unnecessary suffering.”
