New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 12 of Cornwall’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to 10 restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Cornish Tipi Holidays And Tipi Kitchen at Cornish Tipi Holidays, Tregildrans Quarry, Trelill, Bodmin; rated on May 29
• Rated 5: La Bocca Looe at La Bocca, Higher Market Street, East Looe, Looe; rated on May 29
• Rated 5: The Deck at Charlestown Harbour, Charlestown Road, Charlestown, St Austell; rated on May 29
• Rated 5: The Sardine Factory at The Old Sardine Factory, Quay Road, West Looe, Looe; rated on May 28
• Rated 5: The Pickled Plate at Higher Harlyn Park, Harlyn Road, St Merryn, Padstow; rated on May 27
• Rated 5: Morvah Action For Community & Arts at The School House, Morvah, Pendeen, Penzance; rated on May 23
• Rated 5: Pier One Cafe at Fore Street, East Looe, Looe, Cornwall; rated on May 22
• Rated 5: Cast Café at Cast Cafe, Cafe, Cast Studios, 3 Penrose Road; rated on May 20
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 5: Admiral Boscarn at The Admiral Boscarn Hotel, Church End, East Looe, Looe; rated on May 28
Takeaways
Plus one rating for a takeaway:
• Rated 3: Golden Dynasty at 1 Albert Terrace, Lostwithiel, Cornwall; rated on May 9