THE National Trust’s Cotehele Estate is preparing for a vibrant and activity-filled summer, with a host of events designed to connect visitors with nature, creativity and family fun.
Nestled in the Tamar Valley, the historic estate will welcome guests for a variety of free and ticketed events running from June through August, catering to all ages and interests.
Nature lovers are in for a treat with Nature Walks taking place on June 29, July 27 and August 31 from 11am to 1pm. These guided walks offer insight into the seasonal highlights of the estate, the work of the Ranger team, and the incredible flora and fauna thriving in the valley. Although free, booking is required to secure a spot.
For families and young explorers, PondLife! at Cotehele Quay returns on June 7, July 5 and August 2 from 10.30am to 1pm. Children can get up close with nature through pond dipping and wildlife spotting – no booking needed, and best of all, it’s completely free.
Craft enthusiasts can get hands-on at the Mosaic Birds Workshop on June 11 from 10.30am to 1.30pm. Led by local mosaic artist Kirsty Freeman, participants will create their own unique hanging bird ornament. Tickets cost £45 per person with advance booking essential.
Cotehele’s gardens will also become the stage for PGS Theatre’s performance of The Pirates of Penzance on June 28 from 6.30pm to 9pm. Visitors are encouraged to bring blankets, chairs, and snacks for this enchanting open-air evening. Tickets are £12.50 for adults and £7.50 for children.
Finally, families can enjoy the Summer of Play at Cotehele, running daily from July 19 through August. With a range of outdoor games and playful activities, it’s the perfect way to make the most of the school holidays. The event is free with standard admission, and no booking is needed.
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.