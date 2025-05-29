SEXUAL offences at train stations across Devon and Cornwall have surged by more than 60 per cent in the past year – yet the majority of victims still aren’t reporting their experiences.
Figures obtained by Sexual Abuse Compensation Advice show that since 2022, there have been over 60 recorded sex crimes at stations in the region. In 2022 and 2023, 19 offences were logged each year. But in the past 12 months, that number jumped to 31.
National data paints a similarly grim picture. The British Transport Police (BTP) reported a 10 per cent increase in sexual offences against women on railways in 2024, rising from 2,246 to 2,475 cases.
Worryingly, a BTP-commissioned survey of 2,000 people found that more than a third of women had experienced sexual harassment or abuse while commuting. But most never come forward—out of fear, shame, or a belief that they won’t be taken seriously.
BTP Detective Chief Inspector, Nia Mellor, said tackling sexual offences is the force’s top priority.
“Tackling sexual offences is our top priority at British Transport Police, and we take every report of sexual harassment or violence extremely seriously,” she said.
“We know that these crimes commonly go underreported, which is why we relentlessly campaign to encourage witnesses and victims to report these offences to us. With this, we expect the number of reports to continue to rise.
“We view this increase as a positive sign that our efforts are paying off, and that women and girls are feeling more confident to report all forms of sexual harassment and violence on the rail network to us.”
As well as the rise in sexual offences across the two counties, there have also been notable jumps in theft of passenger property (134), public order (140) and violence (177) with figures for all crime in the past year totalling 718.
