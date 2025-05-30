A MAJOR £23-million transformation of Millbay Docks in Plymouth has officially been completed, with a grand opening ceremony to celebrate the newly upgraded ferry terminal.
The improvements are set to bring significant benefits to Cornish travellers and freight users, bolstering international connectivity and trade links for the wider South West region.
Hosted by Associated British Ports (ABP), the UK’s leading ports group and operator of Millbay, the event brought together key figures from local government, the maritime sector, and Brittany Ferries to mark the completion of one of the port’s most significant infrastructure upgrades in decades.
The ceremony featured a ribbon-cutting at the top of the brand-new passenger boarding bridge by Christophe Mathieu, CEO of Brittany Ferries, alongside Julian Walker, Chief Commercial Officer at ABP, and Councillor Mark Lowry from Plymouth City Council..
The extensive upgrade works include:
- A state-of-the-art passenger boarding bridge, improving accessibility for foot passengers and those with mobility needs.
- A strengthened West Wharf to accommodate larger vessels and increased freight volumes.
- A modernised terminal with enhanced amenities and smoother operations.
- Upgraded freight and cruise infrastructure to support growing maritime traffic and economic growth.
Cornish travellers are among the biggest beneficiaries of the upgrades, with improved boarding processes and enhanced ferry facilities now available for regular sailings to France and Spain via Brittany Ferries. The streamlined services and increased capacity will also support Cornwall-based exporters and freight operators by offering more efficient and expanded shipping routes.
Julian Walker of ABP said: “This opening marks the successful delivery of a bold vision for Millbay. From the launch of the transformation programme to the unveiling, we’ve worked closely with our partners to create a future-ready port that supports trade, tourism and sustainability.
“This £23-million investment demonstrates our long-term commitment to Plymouth, and we’re delighted to celebrate this achievement alongside representatives from the many companies and teams who played a vital role in making the project a success."
The upgrade was made possible through a collaboration between ABP, Brittany Ferries, Plymouth City Council, and the Plymouth and South Devon Freeport. A key element was £1.3-million in seed capital from the UK Government, used specifically for critical infrastructure work at the West Wharf. Plymouth City Council serves as the accountable body for the Freeport funds.
Christophe Mathieu, CEO of Brittany Ferries, commented: “Whether travelling on wheels or by foot, arriving or departing, all passengers will benefit enormously from these improvements to Millbay. We salute all those involved in a project which paves the way for vessels of the future. I’m delighted our longest-standing port relationship is going from strength-to-strength.”
With the terminal now operational, Cornish residents and businesses can expect smoother international travel and better access to European markets, making Millbay Docks a key regional gateway for the future.
Jan Ward CBE, Chair of the Plymouth and South Devon Freeport, added: “This is a key infrastructure upgrade for Millbay Docks which will enable ABP to optimise and grow their port operations, increase ship rotations and explore new short sea shipping routes for the future.”
