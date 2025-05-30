Emergency services were called to reports of a single vehicle collision on a road at Tresarrett, on the outskirts of Blisland during the afternoon of Thursday, May 29.
It was reported that the vehicle had overturned on the road, ending up on its side after the incident, which occurred at around 3.45pm.
The incident was attended to by officers from Devon and Cornwall Police in addition to fire crews from Bodmin Community Fire Station and paramedics from South Western Ambulance Service Trust (SWAST).
After attending the scene, it transpired that a man and a woman were trapped in the vehicle and were released by Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service, with paramedics checking both individuals over.
Both individuals were reported as having no injuries, with the scene being cleared and the road being reopened approximately three hours later, at 6.45pm.
A spokesperson for Devon and Cornwall Police said after the incident: "Police were called at 3.45pm on Thursday, May 29, following a single vehicle collision at Tresarrett, Blisland. The car overturned and ended up on its side.
"A man and a woman were trapped in the vehicle and released by the fire service. Ambulance attended and checked both people. No injuries reported. Officers left the scene at 6.45pm."
A spokesperson for Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service added: “Crews from Bodmin Community Fire station attended an road traffic collision at Tresarrett, Blisland involving a single vehicle on its side. The vehicle was stabilized and two occupants were released by Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service and left in the care of the Ambulance. The incident was then handed over to Devon and Cornwall Police.”
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.