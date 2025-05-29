THE operator behind a proposed pharmacy in Bodmin has confirmed that it is appealing the decision not to issue it with the licence required to open the amenity.
The grounds issued in the refusal stated that it was less than 1.6 kilometres away from the dispensary at Bosvena Health, which serves patients more than three miles away from Bodmin and that in the view of the ICB, there was no ‘need’ for a new pharmacy in the town.
At a planning meeting of Bodmin Town Council held on May 27, councillors heard representations from two members of the public who were disappointed that the pharmacy had not received its licence.
They told Bodmin Town Council that since the closure of the Asda pharmacy on Launceston Road, leaving the town with just two pharmacies, it had led to extended delays and left them ‘absolutely desperate’.
In response, Cllr Jeremy Cooper said that Bodmin Town Council supported another pharmacy coming to the town and said they had met with the applicant to hear their reasons for wanting to come to Bodmin.
He said: “The gentleman from Banns pharmacy who came to see us said they would love to be able to open in the town but because the other pharmacies objected, he was not able to apply due to the regulations for anywhere within a one mile limit.”
Cllr Pete Skea, chair of the planning committee confirmed he had invited Day Lewis and Boots to come to a meeting of the council to discuss residents complaints but neither had responded to the letter.
Bodmin Town Council resolved to continue pressing the pharmacies in order to address the issues residents were experiencing.
