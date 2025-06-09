FOLLOWING a strong OFSTED report rating as ‘good’ in all areas, Saltash Community School headteacher Sara Del Gaudio has made a powerful commitment to use the inspection as a foundation for further growth and transformation.
The announcement marks a remarkable transformation from the previous inspection in March 2024, when the school was judged as ‘requires improvement’.
“We are delighted we have been judged as a ‘good’ school in all areas,” said Ms Del Gaudio, who has been in her substantive post since the start of this term, having been acting headteacher since January 2024.
“This is testament not only to the hard work of our staff, but also our students, of whom we are incredibly proud. Well done to everyone!
“I regularly say ‘every child deserves an exceptional local school.’ We will now use this report as the foundation to build on our success, recognising there are always more improvements to be made.”
In their report, the five-strong inspection team, which was headed up by Victoria Griffin and visited on May 7 and 8, recognised the improvements made across the board since the school’s last inspection.
A total of 1,152 pupils are currently enrolled at the school – 90 of which are on the roll for the sixth form.
