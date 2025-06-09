RESIDENTS and businesses are breathing a sigh of relief following confirmation Liskeard’s central Post Office will remain open, thanks to the intervention of local leaders and the arrival of a new independent franchise partner.
Cornwall councillor Jane Pascoe (Conservative) has spoken of her delight after South Coast Management (Weymouth) stepped in to secure the Post Office’s future in the heart of Liskeard.
“It is a huge relief to know that the Post Office services will remain in the centre of Liskeard,” said Cllr Pascoe. “I am thankful that an independent franchise retail partner has been secured. I welcome this new and considerable investment in Liskeard, the centre of commerce for South East Cornwall.”
News of the potential closure first emerged in November, sparking concern among residents, particularly the elderly and those living in more remote areas. In response, Cllr Pascoe joined forces with then fellow Cornwall Councillor Nick Craker to lead a campaign urging the Post Office to recognise the essential role it plays in rural communities.
“As soon as we learnt there was a possibility of the Post Office closing, we campaigned to make the Post Office understand the importance of the service for residents in rural areas,” she said. “It is a lifeline to elderly people, especially now that the banks have deserted our small towns.”
Local businesses and community leaders feared losing the Post Office would have far-reaching consequences beyond the immediate loss of postal services.
“Any reduction of goods and services in a town reduces footfall and linked visits,” added Cllr Pascoe. “Losing the Post Office would be detrimental to the vitality and viability of a centre. The traders and businesses will be as relieved as the visitors.”
The successful campaign has not only secured vital services but also sparked new confidence in the town’s commercial future, bringing renewed optimism to Liskeard’s high street.
