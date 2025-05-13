PLANNING permission for the siting of a ‘temporary portacabin’ to be used as a pharmacy has been granted by Cornwall Council.
The application, by Banns Pharmacy, operator of several pharmacies across Cornwall, was approved by the local authority despite 59 objections from residents living nearby.
It means that the operator has overcome one hurdle as it bids to open a pharmacy on the west side of the town.
It is understood that an application for a pharmacy licence, required to be able to open a new pharmacy and subject to objected by rival operators and Bosvena Health on the grounds that it would ‘threaten the viability’ of the proposed new surgery at Chy Trevail’, is still under consideration.
Banns Pharmacy submitted evidence to the council that it had considered alternative locations and were not permitted to open a pharmacy within 1.6km of an existing pharmacy due to the National Health Service (Pharmaceutical and Local Pharmaceutical Services) Regulations 2013 (As Amended).
The pharmacy, if opened, is restricted by planning conditions to be open between 9am and 5.30pm on weekdays and 9am until 1pm on Saturdays.
In considering the application, the planning officer responsible for deciding it under delegated powers assessed the different reasons stated for objections by residents, noting: “Inappropriate location for a pharmacy. Officer Response: The location of development has been considered and addressed in detail above and is considered appropriate.
“Vacant units in town centre could be used. Officer Response: The applicant has provided justification and reasoning setting out why existing units within the town centre were not viable.
“Noise/disturbance. Officer Response: This has been addressed in detail.
“The proposal is not considered to result in unreasonable additional noise and disturbance. Increased traffic. Officer Response: This has been addressed in detail.
“The parking and access arrangements are considered acceptable, and the proposal is not considered to adversely impact the surrounding road network.
“Antisocial behaviour. Officer Response: The applicant has incorporated a number of security measures in order to discourage antisocial behaviour. These have been considered by the Devon and Cornwall Police Architectural Liaison officer who supported them from a security perspective.
“Unsightly. Officer Response: The proposal is not considered to adversely affect street scene character.
“Impact on health and wellbeing. Officer Response: Security measures have been incorporated to increase security and discourage antisocial behaviour. The proposal is considered to provide a service to the local community and to provide health benefits through the services provided. Additionally, the ability to access the proposal via sustainable means of transport including by walking is considered to represent a health benefit of the scheme.”
Other planning application mean that as a ‘temporary’ building, it must seek further planning permission for the siting of a permanent building or to retain the existing one after a period of three years.
It will also be required to keep parking allocated on site unobstructed and it is not permitted to use the building or site for any use other than the operation of a pharmacy.