PASSENGERS using the scenic Looe Valley Line are set to benefit from a major timetable overhaul beginning on Saturday, May 18, as Great Western Railway (GWR) introduces a new summer schedule aimed at improving connectivity, convenience, and flexibility for both locals and visitors.
The changes, developed in collaboration with the Devon & Cornwall Rail Partnership, come in response to community feedback and aim to enhance the overall travel experience along this picturesque route that winds through the Cornish countryside between Looe and Liskeard.
One of the most significant improvements will be shorter connection times at Liskeard for passengers travelling to and from Plymouth and other parts of Cornwall. Currently, day trippers from Plymouth and Saltash often face waits of more than 20 minutes at Liskeard when travelling to Looe and back. The new timetable will cut that wait by over half on several services, making journeys not only faster, but also more seamless.
Commuters will also reportedly benefit from the changes. The first train of the day from Looe will now depart at 07:33, rather than the current 06:30. While slightly later, this service will connect efficiently at Liskeard and get passengers to Plymouth by 08:44, ideal for the standard working day.
According to passenger counts by GWR and the Rail Partnership, the early 06:30 service saw low usage, making this adjustment a more effective use of resources.
To accommodate the changes, the total number of weekday and Saturday services will reduce slightly from 15 to 13, but the remaining trains will be better timed and spaced throughout the day. Stops at Sandplace, Causeland, and St Keyne – which are “request stops” – will be more evenly spread to provide improved access for local passengers.
Evening travel will also get a boost, according to GWR. The last train from Looe will now depart at 21:55, which is 18 minutes later than before. This allows for a seven-minute connection at Liskeard for those heading back to Saltash and Plymouth, offering greater flexibility for evening visitors.
Lee Goodson, GWR station manager for Plymouth and East Cornwall, said: “We’ve worked closely with the Devon & Cornwall Rail Partnership to create a timetable that better meets the needs of the communities we serve. Whether people are travelling for work, school, or leisure, these improvements will make the Looe Valley Line a more attractive and reliable option.”
The Devon & Cornwall Rail Partnership is a non-profit initiative based at the University of Plymouth and supported by Cornwall Council, GWR, and other stakeholders. It has long worked to promote the use of rural railways and improve services to benefit the region’s economy and residents.
Richard Burningham, manager of the Devon & Cornwall Rail Partnership, added: “Many thanks to GWR for listening to feedback and introducing these changes. We believe they’ll encourage more people to use the train to visit Looe, which will be a real benefit for local businesses and the wider community.”
For full details of the new timetable, visit the GWR website.