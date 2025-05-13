AN ADOPTED flower bed in Bodmin was a sea of red as the town’s Inner Wheel paid their tribute to the fallen in World War II.
The ladies from the Bodmin Inner Wheel decorated their adopted flower bed on Bell Lane in the town with knitted poppies to mark the occasion.
A spokesperson for the Bodmin Inner Wheel said: “The Bodmin Inner Wheel club decorated their adopted flower bed in the town for the 80th V.E day celebrations. The mayor of Bodmin attended to see the bed and to say what good work the club achieves in the town.
“The Inner Wheel club of Bodmin support many local and International charities with their fundraising events. As a group many hours are put to all that they do. Recently they donated Easter eggs to Ukraine.
“The Inner Wheel club of Bodmin support many local and International charities with their fundraising events. As a group many hours are put to all that they do. Recently they donated Easter eggs to Ukraine. The craft club made 42 heart cushions that were donated to the Mermaid centre at The Royal Cornwall Hospital.
“They have donated money to The Blood Bikes, The Callywith Pastoral Team to name just a few. You will also find them providing coffee and tea at many events.
“If you are interested in joining these busy ladies or you would like to find our more about the club, then please email the membership officer at ‘ [email protected]’.”
A spokesperson for Bodmin Town Council added: “A knitted poppy garden to commemorate the 80th VE Day was opened by the Mayor, Cllr Liz Ahearn and Cllr Mike Barbery.
“The poppy garden, near to Dennison Road car park, was created, adopted and will be maintained by the ladies of Bodmin Inner Wheel and each of the poppies were hand knitted with love.”