AFTER working on a radio show about Cornwall, Joanna Neary and Anna Keirle decided to get together and make their own stage show about what it’s like down here.
The result is the unique and uncompromising comedy bonanza, entitled Trelarious, which will be at The Old Library in Bodmin on Saturday, June 28.
Inspired by the tradition of Cornwall’s Droll Story Tellers, Jo and Anna have combined character comedy, stand up and absurd physical theatre to tell their own true cautionary tales in this highly original celebration of all things Cornish.
Including the Cornish podcasters, skits, news, dances and sarcastic songs, this show is sure to be a proper laugh.
To book tickets, visit: intobodmin.co.uk/events/