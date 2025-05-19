PROGRESS on an eagerly anticipated new GP surgery in Bodmin is a step closer after a deal was agreed to fund its construction.
The news comes nearly three years after plans were unveiled by Bosvena Health, a merger of the town’s two doctors surgeries, to move from their Carnewater and Stillmoor Medical practice buildings to a new, purpose built health centre on land formerly occupied by St Lawrence’s Asylum and adjacent to the Cornwall Council building at Chy Trevail.
It is understood that the ongoing delays were as a result of issues trying to get the funding deal required for the new building in place with construction anticipated to begin in late September 2025.
However, it has been confirmed that a deal between the NHS Cornwall and Isles of Scilly integrated care board (ICB) and Bosvena Health has unlocked the funding required to allow construction to begin.
Ben Maguire, the member of Parliament for North Cornwall said: "This is a huge moment for Bodmin and a major breakthrough after years of stalling. I’m proud to have led the fight for this investment: raising it in Parliament, meeting with the ICB and Health Ministers, and pushing relentlessly for action behind the scenes. This is an incredibly promising step in a hard-fought campaign to deliver the primary care infrastructure our town desperately needs.”
Cllr Leigh Frost, councillor for Bodmin St Petroc’s and leader of the Liberal Democrat group at Cornwall Council added: “I am absolutely delighted that after years of lobbying and campaigning that the new Bodmin Surgery has got the finally funding to go ahead.
“Pat Rogerson and I secured funding in 2021 to secure the land for the surgery and now with the strong support of our MP Ben Maguire, we can finally start to see a new purpose built doctors surgery for to suit the needs of our residents”