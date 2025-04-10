“Contained in this approved development is a pharmacy to serve our practice population. We have not to date submitted an application with regard to a pharmacy licence for this site, as final legal transactions for leases are being completed, however any adverse effect on the ability of the practice to secure a pharmacy licence for these premises would ultimately significantly impact the business case for these premises and therefore significantly risk this ‘flagship’ Integrated Care Board supported development for Bodmin. The land included in the Best Estimate from Bann’s is within one mile of the new Primary Centre.