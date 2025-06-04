LISKEARD is set to burst into life once again as the beloved Liskeard Lions Carnival makes its return on Saturday, July 19.
A highlight of the town’s social calendar, the carnival promises an unforgettable evening filled with colour, creativity and community spirit.
After months of planning by the dedicated Liskeard Lions Club, the town is ready to welcome back one of its most cherished traditions. Locals and visitors alike can look forward to a fun-filled parade showcasing dazzling floats, imaginative costumes, lively music, and enthusiastic participants from across the community.
The festivities officially begin in the afternoon, with procession entries arriving at Rapson’s Car Park from 4pm. Judging of floats and costumes kicks off at 5.30pm, giving participants a chance to show off their hard work and flair in a range of spirited categories.
The carnival procession is scheduled to begin at approximately 6.30pm, winding its way through the town centre. Spectators are encouraged to line the streets early to secure the best views and soak up the infectious energy. With hundreds expected to attend, the atmosphere is set to be electric.
The procession will feature a wide variety of entries, all competing across several fun and inclusive categories. These include Carnival Royalty, Fancy Costume (Walkers Under and Over 10), Decorated Cycles, Prams or Trolleys, Motor Cars, Horse-Drawn and Trade Vehicles, Youth Organisations and even Best Vintage Vehicle.
This year, organisers are especially encouraging community participation, whether solo or in groups. Whether you're donning a costume, decorating a float, or simply cheering from the sidelines, there’s a place for everyone in this celebration of local pride.
“We’re thrilled to be bringing the carnival to the streets of Liskeard,” said Kieron Jewell of the Liskeard Lions Club. “This event is all about uniting our town and we’re encouraging everyone – of all ages – to get involved in whatever way you can.
“It's a fantastic opportunity for people to showcase their talents, support local initiatives and just be part of something truly wonderful for our town.
“For us as Lions, this is our biggest event of the year – one which takes a great deal of planning – so we can’t wait to see everyone come together for what promises to be a fantastic evening.”
Like with all events, money raised by the Lions from the carnival will be put back into the local community, working with individuals and organisations for the greater benefit of Liskeard.
To ensure the safety of both participants and the public, road closures will be in effect from 6.25pm. Roads are expected to be cleared of vehicles by 8.25pm with full reopening scheduled for 8.30pm. Organisers urge attendees to plan travel and parking in advance to avoid disruption.
Those wishing to participate in the parade are encouraged to register online ahead of time via the official sign-up form, which can be accessed via the Liskeard Lions Facebook page.
With its winning mix of nostalgia, creativity and community spirit, the Liskeard Lions Carnival continues to be a shining example of what makes this Cornish town so special. So gather your friends and family, grab a spot along the parade route, and prepare to be dazzled.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.