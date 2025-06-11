LISKEARD is preparing to welcome Cornwall Pride on Saturday, June 28, with Barras Street set to become the vibrant centre of a day full of colour, community and celebration.
The event will begin with a lively Pride Parade winding its way through Barras Street and Fore Street before looping back. From 1pm to 4pm, the street will transform into a buzzing festival zone featuring a street market and live performances.
To ensure public safety and allow festivities to take place, most of Barras Street will be closed to traffic from 8am-6pm.
Organisers are inviting everyone to join in the celebrations and fun-filled atmosphere. Whether you’re joining the parade, browsing local stalls, or dancing in the street, Cornwall Pride promises a powerful show of love and solidarity.
