THE South East Cornwall Surf Club’s popular raft race from Seaton to Downderry, originally scheduled for Saturday, June 14, has been postponed until Saturday, June 28.
Organisers made the decision this week, citing two major concerns: a high likelihood of poor water quality at Seaton and forecasts of strong onshore winds that would create dangerous conditions for launching.
The event cannot proceed if there has been a combined sewer overflow in the 24 hours prior to the race, and recent weather patterns have increased the chances of this occurring. Combined with predicted choppy seas and a potentially hazardous shorebreak at Seaton Beach, organisers felt it was best to delay the race for safety reasons.
A club spokesperson said: “We all love our raft race, but we don’t want people to get sick from poor water quality or be unsafe, so we trust people will be supportive of this decision. We also hope this will allow more time for more rafts to be built — or to make yours even more fancy!”
The annual raft race is a much-loved community event, attracting a mix of serious and novelty entries, with various categories including Raft, SUP (stand-up paddleboard), and Board classes. Participants often go all out with decorations, costumes and creative designs.
Entry costs remain £5 for adults and £2 for children and all proceeds help support the Surf Club’s activities and community outreach.
As always, the event will end with a lively afterparty and prizegiving at the Inn on the Shore in Downderry.
The Surf Club encourages everyone planning to take part to follow its Facebook page for updates, including registration details, revised start times, and safety notices closer to the event.
With an extra two weeks to prepare, there’s never been a better time to join in the fun – and maybe even build the raft of your dreams!
