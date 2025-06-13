FOUR golfers from Cornwall are taking on an epic challenge to raise money for charity.
Matt Goodwin, James Ferran, Ross Masters and Darren Nock will each be attempting to play 72 holes of golf in one day – on four separate courses.
They will be tackling the courses on Tuesday, July 1, to raise money for and awareness of prostate cancer.
Calling themselves the Outtabounders, they are undertaking the challenge as part of the Big Golf Race in aid of Prostate Cancer UK.
Matt said: “We begin our challenge at 5am at Carlyon Bay, followed by rounds at Porthpean, St Austell and then, finally, at Trevose on the north coast before the sun sets for the day.
“Golf is supposed to be a leisurely pursuit – soft shoes, polite clapping and a relaxed stroll through manicured fairways. But the four of us are throwing all that out the window.”
Matt describes the idea of playing 72 holes on four different courses in one day as outrageous and comically ambitious, saying the team will make “enough swings to make a lumberjack reconsider his career”.
He continued: “This is man versus nature versus common sense. Why are we doing this? Prostate cancer affects one in eight men in the UK. That’s thousands of dads, brothers, partners, grandads, mates, sons and uncles. But it doesn’t have to be this way.
“Frankly, if we can help save lives by hacking our way around four golf courses in one day, it feels like the least we can do. Please help us support Prostate Cancer UK by giving anything that you can.”
Prostate Cancer UK says: “The Big Golf Race isn’t your typical round on the course – it’s a big day out where every swing makes a real difference.”
For more information on the Outtabounders’ fundraising challenge, see biggolfrace.prostatecanceruk.org/teams/the-outtabounders?fbclid=IwY2xjawK1ANFleHRuA2FlbQIxMABicmlkETFpWmRPOHJSVWNlc3pYbGd5AR7mTMIga6DmgGgnRPI3X4adSUNR62iTS8ceuqTuk7whEq5tuL2VNmxOu0Eshw_aem_natnujG3-qA2S-9nsF3-ow
