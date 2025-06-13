SIMON Wengradt has spoken of his heartfelt gratitude and pride after being overwhelmed by community support during and after his remarkable – and ultimately painful – running challenge.
The Saltash resident – known locally as the ‘Nearly Naked Runner’ – set out to run 50 marathons in 50 days to raise funds for the Saltash Youth Network.
However, the 49-year-old was forced to withdraw after completing 33 consecutive marathons due to a stress fracture in his left leg. He covered over 860 miles in just 36 days, pushing through fatigue, injury, and even a bout of norovirus before he was advised to stop running.
“It’s been fun, but it’s been tough,” Simon said. “When I got norovirus after marathon 29, it knocked me back three days. I started doing ultra-marathons – 32 miles a day – just to catch up. That’s an extra hour of running and an hour less recovery. I’ll always wonder what caused the injury, but I gave it everything I had.”
The challenge, which aimed to support youth organisations across the town, has grown into a wider community movement. Since Simon’s injury, local residents – including running groups, families, and even the 1st Saltash Brownies – have taken to the streets to help him complete the remaining miles.
“I’m so humbled by the way the whole community came to support me, not just through the marathons, but even when they heard I had hurt myself, they got behind me and the challenge and they made it happen,” added Simon.
“For me, that’s been the best thing of the whole adventure, seeing the whole community come together like they have these last few weeks.”
Simon, who has worked with young people for years, was determined that all funds raised would go directly back into the community.
“You don’t see the level of youth provision we have in Saltash in many other towns,” he said. “It’s something we cannot afford to lose, especially as the town grows. It’s nice to give something back.”
Reflecting on the physical toll, Simon admitted the conditions made the challenge harder than anticipated.
“My plan was to run some of it on grass to ease the impact, but with such a dry spring, the ground was too solid and rutted. I stuck to tarmac and compacted trails like Siblyback, but running on tarmac probably played a part in the injury too.”
Despite the pain, it was the camaraderie and encouragement from friends and strangers alike that kept him going.
“I had a few people run with me along the way,” he continued. “That made a big difference. Being four, four-and-a-half hours on your feet, it’s hard, but having someone to chat to helps ease the pain.”
Now focused on rest and recovery, Simon plans to see a physio and take four to five weeks off. However, his passion for running isn’t going anywhere.
“I use running as a form of medication. I’m scatty as a box of frogs – I need goals to stay focused. As they say, ‘idle hands are the devil's workshop’ so it’s important we all set targets.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.