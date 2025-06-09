ALAN CROXFORD, 63, of Station Road, St Blazey has been made subject to a two-year stalking protection order banning him from having any contact with a woman. This follows an interim order made on the basis of a complaint from a woman who said he turned up at the pub and waited for her, made comments such as ‘you look pretty today’ and ‘you were looking at me with soft eyes earlier’ and saying he was ‘finding life very difficult without her’. He sent letters to her professing his love and asking her to marry him stating he had purchased a £560 ring.