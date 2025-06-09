CAUSED DEATH
PAUL KINGCOMBE, 51, of Collin Close, Plymouth has been sent to Truro Crown Court charged with causing the death of Paul May and serious injury to three passengers in his car by dangerous driving on the A388 near St Dominick on 27 December 2022. His case is listed for 4 July.
SEX OFFENCES
CORBIN GILL, 19, of Berrycoombe Vale, Bodmin has been sent to Truro Crown Court charged with raping a 15-year-old girl in Bodmin in December 2023 and inciting her to engage in sexual activity. His case is listed for 4 July and he was released on conditional bail not to go to the area the girl lives or anywhere near the college she attends or contact the alleged victim and two other girls.
BRADLEY FITZPATRICK, 20, of Kinsman Estate, Bodmin has been sent to Truro Crown Court charged with ten sexual offences. They include raping a woman at Beacon Road, Bodmin in 2021, possessing extreme pornographic images in 2022 which portrayed in an ‘explicit and realistic way a person performing an act of intercourse with a live or dead unknown animal which was grossly offensive, disgusting or otherwise of an obscene character and a reasonable person looking at the image would think that the animal was real’ and making the most serious Category A videos of a child in May 2022. He has pleaded guilty to possessing extreme pornographic images and making indecent images of children. His case is listed for 4 July.
SIMON TANTON, 44, of Rapson Road, Liskeard pleaded not guilty at Truro Crown Court to nine historical sexual offences. They include indecently assaulting a four-year-old girl and gross indecency by inciting a girl under the age of 14 to touch his penis and watch him masturbate. His trial was fixed for 3 October and he was released on conditional bail.
JAMIE BELL, 19, of Portuan Road, West Looe pleaded not guilty at Truro Crown to strangling and raping a woman and to using unlawful violence towards another on 19 April at Looe. His trial will be held on 18 May 2026 and he was released on conditional bail not to enter Liskeard apart from the hospital to visit his grandmother, when he must be accompanied by a parent, and to attend pre-arranged dental appointments and not to contact five witnesses. He must live and sleep at his address in Portuan Road.
BRIAN NIXON, 84, of The Square, Gunnislake pleaded not guilty at Truro Crown Court to five sexual charges including sexually assaulting two girls under the age of 13 on a number of occasions. He was remanded in custody and his case listed for 13 June.
JON LETTS, 23, of Sutton Way, London has been sent to Truro Crown Court charged with sexually assaulting a woman at a home in Port Isaac in August 2023. His case is listed for 4 July and he was released on conditional bail.
ASSAULT
KWADWO OKOFO-BOAMPONG, 35, of Carpenter Court, Bodmin was found not guilty at Truro Crown Court of assaulting and strangling a woman at an address in Bodmin on 2 January.
CONNOR BROAD, 21, of Widegates, Looe pleaded not guilty at Truro Crown Court to assaulting a man at Saltash on 2 November. He pleaded guilty to driving dangerously and without insurance on Salt Mill Road, Saltash. The case was adjourned until 27 June.
BRENDON SELF, 27, of Trecarne View, St Cleer pleaded not guilty at Truro Crown Court to assaulting a woman at Jago Close, Liskeard on 30 April occasioning her actual bodily harm. His next hearing will be on 11 June and he was released on conditional bail not to contact his alleged victim or witnesses to the case, go to Jago Close or Goliath Rise in Liskeard and he was put on an electronic curfew to remain at his home between 4pm and 7.30am daily.
WAYNE KIDMAN, 42, of Pillaton, Saltash pleaded guilty at Truro Crown Court to inflicting grievous bodily harm without intent on a man at Callington on 1 February. He was given a 15-month prison sentence suspended for 18 months and ordered to have treatment for his mental health for 18 months and to do 100 hours unpaid work. He was made subject to a restraining order not to contact his victim or go to an address at Higher Downgate, Callington until 30 May 2028.
ARSON
STEVEN TREMBATH, 69, of Castle Street, East Looe pleaded guilty to damaging by fire the building and contents of Mountain Warehouse in Looe on 12 August last year. He will be sentenced on 1 August.
BURGLARY
BEN FREESTON, 45, of Brooke Close, Saltash pleaded not guilty at Truro Crown Court to burgling a property in Callington Road, Saltash and stealing a bottle of Schloer on 20 September 2023 and to damaging a gate, flower pot and key safe box. His trial will take place on 21 October.
CARL THORPE, 41, of Tollox Place, Plymouth pleaded guilty at Truro Crown Court to burgling a garage at Lamorna Park, Torpoint and stealing keys and alcohol, attempting to burgle a neighbouring house in Lamorna Park and to stealing a set of car keys and a remote control from a car at Trevol Business Park, Torpoint on 13 January. He was remanded in custody and his listed for 27 June.
HARASSMENT
KENNETH BARKER, 80, of Aysshton Gardens, Callington had a warrant for his arrest issued at Truro Crown Court when he failed to answer bail to face charges of breaching a restraining order made last July by, between 10 and 21 April, at Aysshton Gardens he created disturbances by banging on windows and a hedge and aimed obscene and rude gestures to a CCTV camera owned by the victims – these being offences of harassment he has been charged with.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
STACEY SHAW, 36, of Vivian Road, Bodmin was made subject to a 28-day domestic violence protection notice on 30 May not to contact or threaten a man or encourage others to threaten violence against him.
STALKING
ALAN CROXFORD, 63, of Station Road, St Blazey has been made subject to a two-year stalking protection order banning him from having any contact with a woman. This follows an interim order made on the basis of a complaint from a woman who said he turned up at the pub and waited for her, made comments such as ‘you look pretty today’ and ‘you were looking at me with soft eyes earlier’ and saying he was ‘finding life very difficult without her’. He sent letters to her professing his love and asking her to marry him stating he had purchased a £560 ring.
ROBBERY
JAMIE CANNON, 32, of Station Road, Liskeard pleaded guilty to robbing a man of a jacket containing a wallet and the keys to his house to the value of £1575 at Liskeard in January 2023. He was given a one-year nine-month custodial sentence suspended for two years, ordered to do a rehabilitation activity and pay £150 compensation.
DRUG DEALERS
GORDON ASTBURY, 57, of Trelawny Avenue, St Ives pleaded guilty at Truro Crown Court to supplying diamorphine in Launceston in March 2020 and possessing cocaine with intent to supply. He was given a two-year prison sentence suspended for two years.
ANDREW BIDMEAD, 49, of Trenoweth Estate, North Country pleaded guilty at Truro Crown Court to supplying heroin in Launceston in March 2020. He was given a two-year prison sentence suspended for two years.
NON-PAYMENT OF FINE
DUNCAN BOND of Bond Bowden Property Ltd of The Vinery, Plaidy, Looe has been summonsed to court for not paying anything off a £54,698 fine imposed by magistrates on 25 February. The case was adjourned until 2 December for payments to be reviewed and for Mr Bond to attend with detailed financial information. The company has pleaded guilty to six fire safety charges at its premises in Plymouth Road, Liskeard. The failures placed one or more people at risk of death or serious injury in case of a fire.
DOG POO
GUY FIELD, 60, of Robin Drive, Launceston had the case proved in his absence that at Blackbird Crescent, Launceston on 27 January he failed to comply with a Public Spaces Protection Order (Dog Fouling) by failing to remove the faeces of a dog which he was in charge of. He was fined £60 and ordered to pay a £24 victim surcharge and £200 costs.
CLOSURE ORDERS
4 and 12 BERRIES AVENUE, BUDE have been made subject to a three-month closure order under the Anti-social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act. Number 4 was in respect of Morgan Cross and Number 11 in respect of Nicole Barnett. The order includes the communal gardens and parking areas.
