IMPROVEMENT works to Cornwall’s coast path have been completed between St Agnes Head in the north and Cremyll on the west bank of the River Tamar, as part of a national programme to create a coastal path around the whole of England.
When complete, the King Charles III England Coast Path (KCIIIECP) will be the UK’s longest National Trail and the longest managed coastal walking route in the world.
The 75-mile stretch of coast path from Marsland Mouth, north of Bude, to Newquay was completed earlier this year, and the remaining 228 miles of path have now been enhanced.
Some sections of the existing coastal footpath have been brought closer to the sea: for example, a new route has been created on the western side of the Lizard at Porthkerris, replacing the old inland route along country roads; and at Millendreath in south-east Cornwall, the path has been moved away from the road to allow for more scenic views and a safer walking route. And at Downderry, where the main route is impassable during high tides, an alternative follows the coastal road.
Other places have been linked together for the first time by a clear and continuous way-marked walking route, and some stretches have been made more accessible for people with reduced mobility, including the path between Swanpool and Gyllyngvase Beach in Falmouth, and the route around Tregantle Fort near Torpoint.
Andrea Ayres, deputy area director for Natural England, said: "This huge stretch of path along two coasts takes in some of the best views in the South West. We hope the improvements to the path, and the additional access rights, will mean even more people will get out and enjoy nature. This will provide vital health and wellbeing benefits for local communities, as well attracting visitors to Cornwall, with tourism playing a vital role in the South West economy."
The King Charles III England Coast Path will secure legal rights of public access for the first time to typical coastal land including foreshore, beaches, dunes and cliffs that lie between the trail and the sea. There is also new legal provision for the trail to ‘roll back’ in response to coastal erosion, thereby securing people’s rights into the future and protecting the investment being made now.
Julian Gray, director of the South West Coast Path Association (SWCPA), said: “The establishment of the KCIIIECP has brought significant investment and improvements to the South West Coast Path, and also gives us new powers to manage the National Trail in the face of coastal erosion.
“We will continue to work with our trail partners to protect, improve and champion the South West Coast Path as one of the world’s great trails.”
Natural England is working at pace to ensure completion of the KCIIIECP, with 1,400 miles open by the end of 2024 and completion planned for spring 2026. Walkers can access route maps of all opened sections of the King Charles III England Coast Path and any local diversions at www.nationaltrail.co.uk
