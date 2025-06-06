Some sections of the existing coastal footpath have been brought closer to the sea: for example, a new route has been created on the western side of the Lizard at Porthkerris, replacing the old inland route along country roads; and at Millendreath in south-east Cornwall, the path has been moved away from the road to allow for more scenic views and a safer walking route. And at Downderry, where the main route is impassable during high tides, an alternative follows the coastal road.